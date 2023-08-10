Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Rubicon Technologies Inc - (RBT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Rubicon Technologies Inc - (NYSE:RBT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is 2.69. The forecasts range from a low of 1.92 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 185.07% from its latest reported closing price of 0.94.

The projected annual revenue for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is 881MM, an increase of 24.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubicon Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 23.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBT is 0.75%, an increase of 49.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 195.58% to 29,651K shares. The put/call ratio of RBT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Palantir Technologies holds 8,940K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 60.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 101.02% over the last quarter.

Quattro Financial Advisors holds 8,244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 87.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 350.15% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 3,878K shares.

Cohen & Co Financial Management holds 1,641K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GFS Advisors holds 1,600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 59.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 35.29% over the last quarter.

