Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Rubicon Technologies Inc - (RBT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Rubicon Technologies Inc - (NYSE:RBT) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 373.04% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is 3.26. The forecasts range from a low of 2.63 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 373.04% from its latest reported closing price of 0.69.
The projected annual revenue for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is 881MM, an increase of 26.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubicon Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 20.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBT is 0.77%, an increase of 34.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 117.85% to 18,901K shares. The put/call ratio of RBT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Palantir Technologies holds 8,940K shares representing 11.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 60.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 101.02% over the last quarter.
Jefferies Financial Group holds 3,878K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.
Cohen & Co Financial Management holds 1,641K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Quattro Financial Advisors holds 1,000K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.
GFS Advisors holds 644K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUA
