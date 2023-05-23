Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Rubicon Technologies Inc - (RBT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Rubicon Technologies Inc - (NYSE:RBT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 373.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is 3.26. The forecasts range from a low of 2.63 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 373.04% from its latest reported closing price of 0.69.

The projected annual revenue for Rubicon Technologies Inc - is 881MM, an increase of 26.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubicon Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 20.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBT is 0.77%, an increase of 34.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 117.85% to 18,901K shares. The put/call ratio of RBT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Palantir Technologies holds 8,940K shares representing 11.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 60.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 101.02% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 3,878K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.

Cohen & Co Financial Management holds 1,641K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quattro Financial Advisors holds 1,000K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

GFS Advisors holds 644K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company.

