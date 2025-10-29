Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:REGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.57% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $747.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $548.43 to a high of $1,063.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from its latest reported closing price of $652.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 13,642MM, a decrease of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 46.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.30%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 110,178K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,940K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing a decrease of 43.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,826K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 39.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 34.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,416K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 25.72% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,165K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares , representing a decrease of 26.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 42.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,948K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 25.82% over the last quarter.

