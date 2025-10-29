Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.32% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is $104.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 69.32% from its latest reported closing price of $62.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is 811MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.37%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 84,311K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,804K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 90.67% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,098K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,039K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 87.38% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,966K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,926K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 16.10% over the last quarter.

