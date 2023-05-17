Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ:PRQR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V is 4.41. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 147.63% from its latest reported closing price of 1.78.

The projected annual revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V is 5MM, an increase of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRQR is 0.16%, an increase of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.89% to 23,051K shares. The put/call ratio of PRQR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Privium Fund Management B.V. holds 5,344K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,625K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,903K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

M28 Capital Management holds 1,911K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,310K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 85.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 313.83% over the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on its unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies, the Company is growing its pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

