PRTG

Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Portage Biotech (PRTG) Overweight Recommendation

August 01, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 486.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portage Biotech is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 486.02% from its latest reported closing price of 3.22.

The projected annual revenue for Portage Biotech is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portage Biotech. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTG is 0.00%, a decrease of 25.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRTG / Portage Biotech Inc Shares Held by Institutions

MAI Capital Management holds 79K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTG by 25.76% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTG by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 12K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTG by 47.30% over the last quarter.

Advisor Partners Ii holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portage Biotech Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Portage Biotech Inc. is a unique entity in the world of biotechnology, catalyzing R&D to produce more quality clinical programs and maximize potential returns.

