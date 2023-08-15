Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Porch Group Inc - (PRCH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Porch Group Inc - (NASDAQ:PRCH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 410.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Porch Group Inc - is 5.15. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 410.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.01.

The projected annual revenue for Porch Group Inc - is 341MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porch Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 9.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCH is 0.12%, an increase of 21.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 73,519K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCH is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 12,455K shares representing 12.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,591K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 12,268K shares representing 12.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,449K shares, representing an increase of 55.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 56.34% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 5,624K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Falcon Edge Capital holds 2,837K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,765K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Porch Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more.

