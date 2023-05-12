Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 90.79% from its latest reported closing price of 3.48.

The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5,603MM, an increase of 127.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.18%, an increase of 41.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.54% to 18,041K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 4,400K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 2,945K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 44.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,741K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 93.46% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,250K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 41.74% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 1,242K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 34.44% over the last quarter.

