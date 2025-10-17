Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Planet Labs PBC (PL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.34% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC is $9.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.34% from its latest reported closing price of $13.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC is 595MM, an increase of 126.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 9.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.14%, an increase of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.10% to 182,113K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 31,943K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,820K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 59.38% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,141K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,692K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,390K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PL by 68.64% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,062K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company.

