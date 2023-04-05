Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Oncternal Therapeutics with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,122.39% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oncternal Therapeutics is $7.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2,122.39% from its latest reported closing price of $0.34.

The projected annual revenue for Oncternal Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 18.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 54K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 54K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 134K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oncternal Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONCT is 0.01%, an increase of 22.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 9,485K shares. The put/call ratio of ONCT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oncternal Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in an investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer. The clinical pipeline also includes TK216, an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, Oncternal has a program utilizing the cirmtuzumab antibody backbone to develop a CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

