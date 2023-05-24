Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Nano X Imaging (NNOX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nano X Imaging is 32.13. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 74.71% from its latest reported closing price of 18.39.

The projected annual revenue for Nano X Imaging is 21MM, an increase of 132.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano X Imaging. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNOX is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.06% to 11,317K shares. The put/call ratio of NNOX is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,060K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 37.88% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 678K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 490K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 24.01% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 434K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 40.23% over the last quarter.

Vk Services holds 427K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

Nano X Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd operates as a medical imaging technology company. The Company offers cloud-based image analysis, online diagnosis, and billing services. Nano-X Imaging serves governments, hospitals, and clinic chains in Israel.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

