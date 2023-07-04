Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.26% Downside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 35.36. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.26% from its latest reported closing price of 50.70.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 49.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cormorant Asset Management holds 6,892K shares representing 15.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 127.84% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 2,923K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 94.28% over the last quarter.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,669K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Polar Capital Holdings holds 876K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics achieves landmark milestone with positive Phase 2 results for Nanobody® sonelokimab in hidradenitis suppurativa
- W: moonlaketx.com | E: info@moonlaketx.com© 2023 | Proprietary | MoonLake TX MoonLake Immunotherapeutics R&D Day Webcast Presentation Document – Results MIRA trial June 26th 2023 © 2023 | Proprietary | MoonLake TXSource: Welcome to our R&D Day MoonLa
- Form 10-Q
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Capital Markets Day Presentation dated April 19, 2023
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.