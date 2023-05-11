Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Microvision (MVIS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microvision is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 115.19% from its latest reported closing price of 2.37.

The projected annual revenue for Microvision is 2MM, an increase of 39.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvision. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVIS is 0.17%, an increase of 386.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.80% to 56,530K shares. The put/call ratio of MVIS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,838K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 36.72% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,923K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,611K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 35.96% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,522K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares, representing an increase of 47.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 17.78% over the last quarter.

DRIV - Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds 3,078K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 46.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 59.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,070K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 36.66% over the last quarter.

Microvision Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroVision Inc. is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

