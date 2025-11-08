Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (MCHPP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:MCHPP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.51% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $72.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.00 to a high of $87.33. The average price target represents an increase of 35.51% from its latest reported closing price of $53.13 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHPP is 0.37%, an increase of 38.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.70% to 53,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,550K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,437K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,703K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,755K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 58.06% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 4,333K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,244K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 24.45% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,411K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 2,916K shares. No change in the last quarter.

