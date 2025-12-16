CANTOR FITZGERALD Maintains Mesoblast (MEOBF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CANTOR FITZGERALD maintained coverage of Mesoblast (OTCPK:MEOBF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 103.48% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mesoblast is $1.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.40 to a high of $2.06. The average price target represents an increase of 103.48% from its latest reported closing price of $0.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mesoblast is 244MM, an increase of 1,318.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesoblast. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEOBF is 0.03%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 51,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,313K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,736K shares , representing a decrease of 25.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOBF by 2.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,338K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,432K shares , representing a decrease of 25.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEOBF by 38.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,193K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,505K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEOBF by 39.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,401K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,076K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares , representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEOBF by 35.27% over the last quarter.

