Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Overweight Recommendation

August 15, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 538.22% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumos Pharma is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 538.22% from its latest reported closing price of 2.93.

The projected annual revenue for Lumos Pharma is 0MM, a decrease of 78.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumos Pharma. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMO is 0.01%, an increase of 75.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 2,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LUMO / Lumos Pharma Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Blackstone Group holds 468K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 407K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 322K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 231K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

