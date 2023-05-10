Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains LiveVox Holding, Inc. (LVOX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiveVox Holding, Inc. is 3.29. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from its latest reported closing price of 2.85.

The projected annual revenue for LiveVox Holding, Inc. is 156MM, an increase of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveVox Holding, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVOX is 0.91%, an increase of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 90,749K shares. The put/call ratio of LVOX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Golden Gate Private Equity holds 72,053K shares representing 77.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,445K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 5.30% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 3,126K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing an increase of 19.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 3.68% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 2,840K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 1,290K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 7.88% over the last quarter.

LiveVox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiveVox is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India).

