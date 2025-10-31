Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.61% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings is $197.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.80 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.61% from its latest reported closing price of $190.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leidos Holdings is 16,393MM, a decrease of 3.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.20%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 116,968K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,149K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,149K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,654K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,543K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 44.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,529K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 8.13% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,990K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 1.68% over the last quarter.

