Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Klaviyo (KVYO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.22% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Klaviyo is $46.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 82.22% from its latest reported closing price of $25.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Klaviyo is 1,151MM, an increase of 6.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 12.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVYO is 0.51%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.90% to 151,869K shares. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 30,828K shares representing 26.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,828K shares , representing a decrease of 25.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,424K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares , representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 3,684K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,515K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,049K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.