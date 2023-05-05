Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 77.93. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of 61.97.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 447MM, an increase of 43.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 94,158K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,410K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,159K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,740K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,342K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 5.58% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,965K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 9.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,591K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

