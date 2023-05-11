Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Hyliion Holdings Corporation - (HYLN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Hyliion Holdings Corporation - (NYSE:HYLN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hyliion Holdings Corporation - is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 1.77 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 75.40% from its latest reported closing price of 1.89.

The projected annual revenue for Hyliion Holdings Corporation - is 14MM, an increase of 556.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyliion Holdings Corporation -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYLN is 0.20%, an increase of 540.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 55,498K shares. The put/call ratio of HYLN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Electric holds 5,500K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,721K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,473K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 14.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,026K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,389K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyliion's mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and GHG emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale.

