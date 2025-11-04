Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Hut 8 (HUT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Hut 8 (NasdaqGS:HUT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.25% Downside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hut 8 is $21.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.82 to a high of $29.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 61.25% from its latest reported closing price of $55.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hut 8 is 180MM, an increase of 30.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hut 8. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUT is 0.29%, an increase of 16.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.32% to 67,956K shares. The put/call ratio of HUT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 63.80% over the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 2,881K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,563K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares , representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 62.27% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,487K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 91.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 1,579.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,347K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 75.28% over the last quarter.

