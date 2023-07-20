Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Gilead Sciences (GILD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is 93.20. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.04% from its latest reported closing price of 78.96.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 26,046MM, a decrease of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.52%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 1,243,736K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 394,006K shares representing 31.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 76,500K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,893K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 58,278K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,603K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,609K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,125K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 34,702K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,885K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Gilead Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. In the United States, Gilead has committed more than $100 million over 10 years through the COMPASS Initiative to community organizations that are working to combat HIV in the Southern United States. In 2020, Gilead launched the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to support organizations tackling racial inequities affecting Black communities across the United States.

