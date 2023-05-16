Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,113.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortress Biotech is 8.58. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,113.94% from its latest reported closing price of 0.71.

The projected annual revenue for Fortress Biotech is 128MM, an increase of 99.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Biotech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIO is 0.04%, an increase of 35.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.47% to 32,155K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 6,918K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,968K shares, representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIO by 28.50% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 4,574K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing an increase of 55.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIO by 140.57% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 2,850K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares, representing a decrease of 50.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIO by 2.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,147K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,732K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. ("Fortress") is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte's 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500™, annual rankings of the fastest- growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high- potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company's portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world's leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Key filings for this company:

