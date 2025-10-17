Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Disc Medicine (IRON) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Disc Medicine (NasdaqGM:IRON) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is $101.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from its latest reported closing price of $89.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Disc Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.37%, an increase of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 38,021K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,384K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,655K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,577K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,554K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,516K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 9.45% over the last quarter.

