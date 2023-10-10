Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Cytokinetics (CYTK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.14% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is 62.49. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 97.14% from its latest reported closing price of 31.70.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is 60MM, an increase of 501.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.25%, a decrease of 16.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 120,228K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,271K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,527K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,704K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,892K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,335K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,826K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 13.33% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,725K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

