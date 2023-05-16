Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cymabay Therapeutics is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 32.40% from its latest reported closing price of 10.40.

The projected annual revenue for Cymabay Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cymabay Therapeutics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 13.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBAY is 0.38%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.02% to 80,146K shares. The put/call ratio of CBAY is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,300K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,496K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing an increase of 83.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 156.60% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 4,571K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 59.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 215.95% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,399K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 88.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 1,047.35% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,903K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing an increase of 81.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBAY by 609.66% over the last quarter.

Cymabay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC.

