Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains CVS Health (CVS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.77% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is $86.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.77% from its latest reported closing price of $76.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 341,529MM, a decrease of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.39%, an increase of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 1,386,360K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 73,289K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,459K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 66,963K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,398K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 10.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 48,223K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,676K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,826K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,909K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,032K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 7.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

