Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Coursera (COUR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coursera is 17.89. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.80% from its latest reported closing price of 12.44.

The projected annual revenue for Coursera is 636MM, an increase of 15.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coursera. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COUR is 0.45%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 109,805K shares. The put/call ratio of COUR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 18,107K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 12.01% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 15,868K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,631K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 7,515K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,687K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 2.79% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,184K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coursera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science,

