Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NasdaqCM:BTDR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 245.71% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group is $34.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 245.71% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bitdeer Technologies Group is 594MM, an increase of 27.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitdeer Technologies Group. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 25.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTDR is 0.25%, an increase of 16.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.15% to 66,216K shares. The put/call ratio of BTDR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 5,391K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 164.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,194K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing a decrease of 26.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 6.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,010K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1,761K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,337K shares , representing a decrease of 259.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 61.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,537K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 30.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.