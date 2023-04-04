Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.58% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is $24.68. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 77.58% from its latest reported closing price of $13.90.

The projected annual revenue for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.44.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 5,620K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares, representing an increase of 45.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,563K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 87.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 74.55% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,849K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 98.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 13,826.88% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,479K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 85.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 46.06% over the last quarter.

RP Management holds 2,937K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 62.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHVN by 38.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding. This is a decrease of 128 owner(s) or 21.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHVN is 0.36%, a decrease of 62.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 73,706K shares. The put/call ratio of BHVN is 3.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Biohaven Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

