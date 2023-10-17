Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.83% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is 66.45. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 197.83% from its latest reported closing price of 22.31.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is 44MM, a decrease of 45.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 75,372K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,383K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,573K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 1.78% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,079K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,137K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 28.08% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 4,318K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,095K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,442K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,376K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares, representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

