Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 427.59% from its latest reported closing price of 2.32.

The projected annual revenue for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is 59MM, an increase of 16.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aziyo Biologics, Inc.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZYO is 0.17%, a decrease of 46.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.97% to 4,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Birchview Capital holds 1,655K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 56.99% over the last quarter.

Endurant Capital Management holds 1,260K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 275K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 33,646.42% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 250K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Prosight Management holds 196K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZYO by 67.21% over the last quarter.

Aziyo Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties.

