Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains AvePoint Inc - (AVPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of AvePoint Inc - (NASDAQ:AVPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AvePoint Inc - is 7.11. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of 5.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AvePoint Inc - is 282MM, an increase of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvePoint Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVPT is 0.18%, an increase of 43.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 79,923K shares. The put/call ratio of AVPT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 28,501K shares representing 15.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 5,410K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,833K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 91,795.70% over the last quarter.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 4,745K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,422K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,653K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,607K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 2.58% over the last quarter.

AvePoint Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.