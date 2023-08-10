Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains AvePoint Inc - (AVPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of AvePoint Inc - (NASDAQ:AVPT) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AvePoint Inc - is 7.11. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of 5.76.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for AvePoint Inc - is 282MM, an increase of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvePoint Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVPT is 0.18%, an increase of 43.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 79,923K shares. The put/call ratio of AVPT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 28,501K shares representing 15.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
EVR Research holds 5,410K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,833K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 91,795.70% over the last quarter.
Monarch Alternative Capital holds 4,745K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,422K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,653K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,607K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 2.58% over the last quarter.
AvePoint Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team.
Additional reading:
- AvePoint Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Second quarter SaaS revenue of $38.3 million, representing 39% year-over-year growth Second quarter Total revenue of $64.9 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth Total ARR of $236.2 mi
- AvePoint Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results First quarter SaaS revenue of $35.5 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, 39% adjusted for constant currency First quarter Total revenue of $59.6 million, representing 18% year-over-y
- Description of Capital Stock
- List of Subsidiaries.
- Amended and Restated Bylaws of AvePoint, Inc.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.