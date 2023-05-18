Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Aspira Women`s Health (AWH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Aspira Women`s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.88% Downside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspira Women`s Health is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 49.88% from its latest reported closing price of 4.07.
The projected annual revenue for Aspira Women`s Health is 15MM, an increase of 68.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspira Women`s Health. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWH is 0.00%, a decrease of 79.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.73% to 8,904K shares. The put/call ratio of AWH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,703K shares representing 20.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 904K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWH by 13.75% over the last quarter.
National Asset Management holds 793K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWH by 25.10% over the last quarter.
Townsquare Capital holds 687K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 63.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWH by 54.99% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 598K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Aspira Women`s Health Background Information
Aspira Women's Health Inc. operates as a biotech company. The Company develops and discovers testing and treatments for gynecologic issues. Aspira Women's Health serves customers in the State of Texas.
Key filings for this company:
- Delaware (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) 12117 Bee Caves Road, Building III, Suite 100 Austin, Texas (Address of Principal Executive Offices) DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
