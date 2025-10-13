Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NasdaqGS:ASND) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $254.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $205.03 to a high of $322.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of $208.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 836MM, an increase of 70.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.75%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 79,382K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,281K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 5,451K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,980K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,218K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,428K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,487K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 66.52% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,990K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 5.92% over the last quarter.

