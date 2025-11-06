Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Amgen (AMGN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Amgen (NasdaqGS:AMGN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amgen is $319.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of $315.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amgen is 28,817MM, a decrease of 19.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGN is 0.44%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 514,182K shares. The put/call ratio of AMGN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 18,911K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,135K shares , representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,292K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,972K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,860K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,702K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 18.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,263K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,926K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,019K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,727K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 18.36% over the last quarter.

