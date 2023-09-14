Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Amedisys (AMED) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.63% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is 98.77. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.63% from its latest reported closing price of 93.51.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is 2,413MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMED is 0.16%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 33,597K shares. The put/call ratio of AMED is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,794K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares, representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 44.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,584K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares, representing a decrease of 64.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,560K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,096K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 82.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 384.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,020K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Amedisys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

