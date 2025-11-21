Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains AIRO Group Holdings (AIRO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of AIRO Group Holdings (NasdaqGM:AIRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 272.01% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for AIRO Group Holdings is $29.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 272.01% from its latest reported closing price of $7.86 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in AIRO Group Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 134.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRO is 0.05%, an increase of 40.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 119.49% to 7,890K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRO is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 2,753K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing an increase of 29.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRO by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Ilex Capital Partners (UK) LLP holds 1,030K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 24.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRO by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 783K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 251K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 71.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRO by 54.08% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 225K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

