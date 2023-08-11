Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Adma Biologics (ADMA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adma Biologics is 5.23. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.29% from its latest reported closing price of 4.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adma Biologics is 198MM, a decrease of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adma Biologics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADMA is 0.18%, a decrease of 22.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.56% to 185,561K shares. The put/call ratio of ADMA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,900K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 9,108K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,635K shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 27.13% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 9,032K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,553K shares, representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 2.15% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,212K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,508K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 7,662K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,940K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 24.92% over the last quarter.

Adma Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human - slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.