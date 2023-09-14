Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.93% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is 92.56. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.93% from its latest reported closing price of 71.24.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is 2,880MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 110,815K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,116K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,282K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 16.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,385K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,627K shares, representing an increase of 23.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 38.06% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,999K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,362K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 686.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,259K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 1,019.64% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

