Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains 2U (TWOU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained coverage of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for 2U is 9.32. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 198.81% from its latest reported closing price of 3.12.

The projected annual revenue for 2U is 1,010MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2U. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWOU is 0.05%, a decrease of 67.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 93,019K shares. The put/call ratio of TWOU is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,784K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 46.62% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,103K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 28.57% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,485K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,418K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 39.24% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 5,304K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 15.29% over the last quarter.

2U Background Information

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

