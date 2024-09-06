Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Zillow Group (ZG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Zillow Group (NasdaqGS:ZG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.75% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group is $57.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.75% from its latest reported closing price of $51.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group is 2,186MM, an increase of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.13%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 46,939K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 15,473K shares representing 28.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,797K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 34.66% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,288K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 2,092K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 0.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,928K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,807K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Zillow Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

