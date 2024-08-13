Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Zapata Computing Holdings (ZPTA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Zapata Computing Holdings (NasdaqGM:ZPTA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.42% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zapata Computing Holdings is $1.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 198.42% from its latest reported closing price of $0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zapata Computing Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 113K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Cowen And Company holds 50K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Oppenheimer holds 40K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Virtu Financial holds 32K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

