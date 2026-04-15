Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of XBP Global Holdings (XBP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of XBP Global Holdings (NasdaqCM:XBP) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in XBP Global Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XBP is 0.06%, an increase of 96.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.02% to 5,934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 3,193K shares representing 27.13% ownership of the company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 811K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 787K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company.

Allianz Asset Management holds 169K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 158K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing a decrease of 900.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XBP by 13.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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