Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of WhiteFiber (WYFI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of WhiteFiber (NasdaqCM:WYFI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.09% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for WhiteFiber is $31.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 135.09% from its latest reported closing price of $13.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WhiteFiber is 179MM, an increase of 130.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in WhiteFiber. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 19.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYFI is 0.18%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.59% to 8,613K shares. The put/call ratio of WYFI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Situational Awareness holds 1,758K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company.

Clearfield Capital Management holds 1,314K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 81.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYFI by 129.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 600K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYFI by 68.91% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 458K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing an increase of 40.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYFI by 2.31% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 329K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 26.44%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.