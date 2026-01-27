Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of WEX (WEX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of WEX (NYSE:WEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for WEX is $179.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of $158.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WEX is 2,709MM, an increase of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEX. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEX is 0.23%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 48,523K shares. The put/call ratio of WEX is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,865K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 0.25% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,499K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,195K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 4.86% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,950K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 1,852K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 3.55% over the last quarter.

