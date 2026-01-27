Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Western Union (WU) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Western Union (NYSE:WU) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.65% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Western Union is $10.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $17.16. The average price target represents an increase of 9.65% from its latest reported closing price of $9.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Union is 4,471MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Union. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WU is 0.15%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 385,248K shares. The put/call ratio of WU is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 16,948K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,240K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WU by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,457K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,275K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,141K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,777K shares , representing an increase of 44.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WU by 1,064.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,475K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,626K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,784K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,877K shares , representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 81.94% over the last quarter.

