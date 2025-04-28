Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Viking Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VKTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viking Therapeutics is $95.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 266.21% from its latest reported closing price of $25.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VKTX is 0.15%, an increase of 40.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 95,418K shares. The put/call ratio of VKTX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,303K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 37.77% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,089K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 18.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,696K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 36.46% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,288K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,858K shares , representing a decrease of 68.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 65.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,158K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VKTX by 36.51% over the last quarter.

Viking Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

