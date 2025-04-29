Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Viking Therapeutics (LSE:0VQA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Viking Therapeutics (LSE:0VQA) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VQA is 0.15%, an increase of 40.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 95,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,303K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 37.77% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,089K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 18.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,696K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 36.46% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,288K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,858K shares , representing a decrease of 68.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 65.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,158K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 36.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.